Recipes: Boozy Lucky Charms Milkshake, Rainbow Sangria and Leprechaun's Kiss Martini

HOUSTON - From a Boozy Lucky Charms Milkshake to a Rainbow Sangria, lifestyle blogger, Meredith Staggers with Cake & Confetti shares festive drink recipes you can make from the comfort of your home to celebrate St. Patty's Day!



Check out the recipes below:

Rainbow Sangria

1 refrigerated bottle dry white wine

3 Tbsp. granulated sugar or honey

2 Tbsp. lime juice

8 cups diced rainbow fruit

2 oz. brandy (optional)

1/2 cup club soda or ginger ale (optional)



Directions:

In a pitcher combine wine, sugar/honey and lime juice. Stir until combined. Add fruit to your glasses in

desired color order. Pour wine over fruit until fruit is all covered. Top with a splash of brandy and club soda. (optional)

Leprechaun's Kiss Martini

1 ounce chocolate liqueur

1 ounce cream de cacao

1/2 ounce vanilla vodka

1/2 ounce Irish cream liqueur

1 1/2 ounces half and half

1 Hershey's kiss

6-7 colors of sugar and honey for garnish



Directions:

Start with two shallow dishes. Add a tablespoon of honey to one dish. To the other, create a rainbow circle with the colored sugar. Rim the edge of a martini glass first in honey and then dip it into the colored sugar. Unwrap a Hershey's kiss and put it in the glass. Set aside. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the chocolate liqueur, cream de cacao, vanilla vodka, Irish cream liqueur, and half and half. Shake vigorously. Slowly strain into your prepared martini glass. Serve, sip, and enjoy!

Boozy Lucky Charms Milkshake

1 1/2 cups lucky charms marshmallows

2 cups milk

4 cups vanilla ice cream

1/3 cup marshmallow vodka (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

whipped cream

extra cereal for topping

Directions:

Add marshmallows to food processor and blend until powdery. Add milk to a large bowl and pour in blended marshmallows. Stir to combine and let sit at room temp for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, add the ice cream, marshmallow milk, vodka (optional) and vanilla extract to a blender. Blend until combined and pour into glasses. Top with whipped cream and some extra marshmallows.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.