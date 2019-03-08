Recipes: Bloody Mary Bites, Brisket Tacos on a Stick and more

HOUSTON - One of the things Rodeo Houston is known for is of course, the outrageous food!

But if you haven't had a chance to get in on the fun, Head Honcho with Bear Creek Smokehouse Robbie Schoults share five recipes you can make to bring the rodeo to you.

"This is Bear Creek Smoked Bacon on a stick, and we're going to drizzle it with peanut butter and chocolate," said Schoults.

Check out Robbie's recipes below:

Bloody Mary Bites on a Stick

1 c Vodka

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp Hot sauce

1/2 tsp Lemon pepper

1 pint Cherry tomatoes

2 stalks celery chopped into 1/2 inch pieces

16 slices of fried bacon cut in half

16 baby dill pickles

Directions:

In a large bowl whisk together vodka, worcestershire, hot sauce, and lemon pepper.

Add tomatoes, celery and let soak in refrigerator at least 2 hours or overnight.

On each appetizer skewer, skewer 2 bacon halves, soaked tomatoes, celery and a pickle.

Bacon on a Stick

Wooden Skewers

12 slices of bacon

1/4 c brown sugar

1 c chocolate chips melted

2/3 c peanut butter

Directions:

Soak skewers in water for 30 minutes and preheat oven to 400.

Thread bacon onto skewers and place on parchment lined baking sheet.

Sprinkle with brown sugar and bake for 15 minutes or until crispy.

Place on paper towels and let cool.

Microwave peanut butter on high for 10 seconds.

Drizzle the bacon with chocolate and peanut butter and allow to cool before serving.

Sausage on a Stick

8 links of your favorite Sausage

1 (8oz) can refrigerated crescent rolls

8 wooden skewers

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Roll out dough and slice lengthwise in strips about 1 inch wide.

Wrap the dough in a spiral around each link and skewer.

Place on baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.

Brisket Tacos on a Stick

Marinade

2 cloves minced garlic

1 c chopped fresh cilantro

1 tbs ground cumin

1/3 c lime juice

1/4 c vegetable oil 1/2 tsp olive oil

1 lb Smoked Brisket (cut in chunks or sliced)

2 Ears of corn cut in 1 inch pieces

1 Jalapeno cut into chunks

1 Avocado cut in to chunks

1 Small purple onion cut into 1 inch pieces

2 Flour tortillas cut into triangles

Directions:

In a medium bowl add all marinade ingredients and whisk together.

Add corn, jalapeno, avocado, onion, and tortillas and toss with marinade.

Heat grill to high or oven to 400. Skewer on brisket and other ingredients and grill or bake for about 8 minutes.

Cowboy Beans

2 slices of bacon

1 medium red sweet pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 (15 to 16 oz) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

2 medium Roma tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup beer or chicken broth

1 tbsp chili powder

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp salt

chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

In a large skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Remove bacon from skillet, drain, crumble.

Leave 1 tbsp bacon drippings in skillet.

Add sweet pepper, onion, jalapeno pepper, and garlic to skillet.

Cook and stir over medium heat for 5 minutes or until tender.

Add pinto beans, tomatoes, beer, chili powder, cumin, and salt.

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 5 minutes or until desired consistency, stir crumbled bacon. transfer to individual bowls or one large serving bowl.

Sprinkle with cilantro. Makes 6 servings

For more information click here

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.