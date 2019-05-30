RECIPE:Good Dog Houston's Chorizo Chili

HOUSTON - Hot diggity dog! Get your taste buds ready for the 2nd Annual Chili Cook Off this weekend.
Mali Pferd with Good Dog Houston recently stopped by with a sneak peek of the event and a recipe you can try at home.
Chorizo Chili
- Ingredients:
- 3 lbs. Ground Chuck
- 3 ea. Beef Chorizo
- 2 ea. Small green pepper diced
- 2 ea. Onion diced
- 2 ea. Texas Beer
- 3 Tb. Chili Powder
- 3 Tb. Cumin
- 1 Tb. Paprika
- ½ Tb. Cayenne Powder
- 16 oz. Tomato Puree
- 3 cups Water
- 3 Tb. Brown Sugar
- Salt/Pepper to taste
- Directions:
- Brown ground beef & Chorizo in large sauce pan.
- Next, sweat onions and bell peppers with chorizo
- Add beef and add all spices.
- Use your spoon to break up large pieces of meat.
- Add beer and reduce slightly.
- Add water, tomato puree.
- Cook until meat is tender and liquid is reduced by half.
- Lastly, add brown sugar.
- Make sure to season to taste throughout cooking process.
Use the discount Code “HOUSTON LIFE” for 10% off tickets.
For more information about the event, click here.
