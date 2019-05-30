RECIPE:Good Dog Houston's Chorizo Chili

HOUSTON - Hot diggity dog! Get your taste buds ready for the 2nd Annual Chili Cook Off this weekend.

Mali Pferd with Good Dog Houston recently stopped by with a sneak peek of the event and a recipe you can try at home.

Chorizo Chili

Ingredients: 3 lbs. Ground Chuck 3 ea. Beef Chorizo 2 ea. Small green pepper diced 2 ea. Onion diced 2 ea. Texas Beer 3 Tb. Chili Powder 3 Tb. Cumin 1 Tb. Paprika ½ Tb. Cayenne Powder 16 oz. Tomato Puree 3 cups Water 3 Tb. Brown Sugar Salt/Pepper to taste



Directions:

Brown ground beef & Chorizo in large sauce pan. Next, sweat onions and bell peppers with chorizo Add beef and add all spices. Use your spoon to break up large pieces of meat. Add beer and reduce slightly. Add water, tomato puree. Cook until meat is tender and liquid is reduced by half. Lastly, add brown sugar. Make sure to season to taste throughout cooking process.

