RECIPE: Vegan Kung Fu bowl

HOUSTON - Kung Fu bowl

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

4 ounces glass noodle or rice noodle of choice

2 cups organic baby spinach

1 cup savoy cabbage, finely shredded

1 cup cooked broccoli florets

½ cup shelled organic edamame

½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup shredded carrot

2 green onions, sliced

¼ cup cilantro leaves

¼ cup mint, roughly chopped

¼ cup basil, sliced

½ avocado, cubed

1 pound spicy sesame tofu, cubed (recipe below)

ponzu vinaigrette (recipe below)

Spicy sesame tofu

Ingredients

1 pound extra firm organic tofu

¼ cup tamari, can substitute soy sauce if desired

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon ponzu

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 ½ tablespoons sriracha or hot chili sauce of choice

Ponzu vinaigrette

Ingredients

¼ cup lime juice

3 tablespoons peanut oil, can substitute olive oil if desired

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon ponzu

2 tablespoons agave nectar

1 tablespoon sriracha or hot chili sauce of choice

1 clove garlic, finely minced



Directions:

Cook your noodles of choice per package directions and lightly toss with vegetable oil to prevent the noodles from sticking together.

Prepare the tofu by first removing the tofu from its packaging and draining the water. Slice the tofu block in half, running your knife horizontally to make two thinner blocks of tofu. Press the tofu between two weighted sheet trays wrapped in kitchen towels for 20 minutes. Whisk the marinade ingredients together for the tofu and cube the tofu into equal, ½ inch pieces. Toss in marinade and roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 min.

While the tofu roasts, prepare all the salad ingredients and whisk together the dressing.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked noodles, vegetable and baked tofu, and toss with the dressing. This dish can be served hot or cold.

Provided by Stephanie Hoban.

