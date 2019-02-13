RECIPE: The Lovebug, Candy Kiss Cocktail and Burnin' Love Potion Martini

HOUSTON - Head honcho, Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse mixes up romantic cocktails to share with your love this Valentine's Day.
The Lovebug
- 3 oz Cranberry Juice
- 2 oz Lemon Lime Soda
- 1 oz Vodka
- 1 oz Grenadine
- 2 oz Simple Syrup
- 2 tbsp Red Sprinkles
Candy Kiss Cocktail
- 1 oz Watermelon Pucker
- 1 oz Strawberry Syrup
- 1 oz Vodka
- Candy Fruit Slices
Burnin' Love Potion Martini
- 3 tbsp Cherry Juice or Cherry Grenadine
- 1/4 cup Grapefruit Juice
- 2 oz Gin
- Jalapeno Slices
