RECIPE: The Lovebug, Candy Kiss Cocktail and Burnin' Love Potion Martini

HOUSTON - Head honcho, Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse mixes up romantic cocktails to share with your love this Valentine's Day.

The Lovebug

3 oz Cranberry Juice

2 oz Lemon Lime Soda

1 oz Vodka

1 oz Grenadine

2 oz Simple Syrup

2 tbsp Red Sprinkles



Candy Kiss Cocktail

1 oz Watermelon Pucker

1 oz Strawberry Syrup

1 oz Vodka

Candy Fruit Slices



Burnin' Love Potion Martini

3 tbsp Cherry Juice or Cherry Grenadine

1/4 cup Grapefruit Juice

2 oz Gin

Jalapeno Slices

