HL Food

RECIPE: The Lovebug, Candy Kiss Cocktail and Burnin' Love Potion Martini

Love at first sip!

HOUSTON - Head honcho, Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse mixes up romantic cocktails to share with your love this Valentine's Day. 

The Lovebug

More Headlines

  • 3 oz Cranberry Juice
  • 2 oz Lemon Lime Soda
  • 1 oz Vodka
  • 1 oz Grenadine
  • 2 oz Simple Syrup
  • 2 tbsp Red Sprinkles


Candy Kiss Cocktail

  • 1 oz Watermelon Pucker
  • 1 oz Strawberry Syrup
  • 1 oz Vodka
  • Candy Fruit Slices


Burnin' Love Potion Martini

  • 3 tbsp Cherry Juice or Cherry Grenadine
  • 1/4 cup Grapefruit Juice
  • 2 oz Gin
  • Jalapeno Slices

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.