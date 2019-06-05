RECIPE: Tempeh Chili con Frijoles

HOUSTON - If you don’t know what to cook for your next gathering at home, keep in mind that chili is a crowd-pleaser.

Chef Stephanie Hoban, owner of Houston’s newest vegan restaurant Verdine stopped by our studio to share her easy and meatless chili recipe that can easily be replicated at home.

Tempeh Chili con Frijoles

(Makes approx. 8 cups)

Ingredients:

• 1 small (approx. 10 ounces) yellow onion

• 1 small (approx. 6 ounces) red bell pepper

• 2 -4 cloves garlic

• 10 ounces cremini mushroom

• 1 pound tempeh

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 2 tablespoons + 1 ½ teaspoon chili powder

• 2 tablespoons + 1 ½ teaspoon cumin

• 2 tablespoons + 1 ½ teaspoon coriander

• 2 tablespoons + 1 ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

• 2 tablespoons cocoa powder

• 2 ¼ teaspoon salt

• 1 ½ teaspoon sage

• 2 tablespoons tomato paste

• 1 can (14.5 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 can (14.5 ounces) red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 can (14.5 ounces) small diced tomatoes

• 8 ounces vegetable broth

• 6 ounces dark Mexican beer, such as Negra Modelo (optional)

Directions

1. In the work bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel S blade process the yellow onion, red bell pepper and garlic into a fine dice. Remove from bowl and set aside.

2. Add the cremini mushrooms to the food processor and pulse into a fine dice. Remove from bowl and set aside.

3. Lastly, add in the tempeh to the food processor and pulse into a fine dice ground meat texture. Remove from bowl and set aside.

4. Heat oil in a heavy bottom pot and add the onion, pepper, garlic mixture and sauté about 5 minutes until the onions are translucent.

5. Add in the mushrooms and tempeh and cook until veggies begin to brown, about 5 more minutes. Add in all the spices and tomato paste, cooking another 10 minutes.

6. Add in the diced tomatoes with their juices, beans, and vegetable broth, allowing to simmer until most of the vegetable broth is incorporated. Add in the beer, if using, and simmer for at least 30 minutes more.

Recipe provided by Chef Stephanie Hoban.

