RECIPE: Stuffed Brioche French toast

HOUSTON - Shakti Baum, executive chef from Etta’s Kitchen, knows brunch.

She owns one the hottest brunch spots in Houston and she also offers cooking class parties, including one dedicated to enjoying French, Southern or Mexican inspired dishes, perfect to eat during the late morning to early afternoon.

One of her popular dishes is her take on a stuffed French toast. She stopped by our studio to share the recipe that you can try at home and that will impress any guest you bring over for Sunday brunch.

Baum recommends the following tips to excel at this recipe.

1. Use a thicker sliced bread to maintain integrity during griddling.

2. Good crispy browning on the edges is essential for flavor and texture.

3. Tossing diced fruit in a small amount of sugar will extract the natural juices

To see all her tips, watch the video above.

Stuffed Brioche French toast

Ingredients:

• 8 slices brioche bread

• Custard

• 2 cups heavy whipping cream

• 1 whole egg

• 2 egg yolks

• 1/4 cup powdered sugar

• 1 tea cinnamon

• 1 tea cardamom

• 1 table vanilla extract

• Zest of 1 orange, juice of orange

Directions:

Add all ingredients to large bowl and mix together until well combined.

Cream cheese

Ingredients:

• 1 - 16 ounces package whipped cream cheese

• 1/4 cup powdered sugar

• juice of 1 lemon

• juice of 1 orange

• dash of salt

Directions:

Add all ingredients to large bowl and mix together until well combined.

Fresh fruit

Ingredients:

• 1 cup diced strawberries

• 1/2 cup blueberries, sliced

• 1 cara cara orange, segmented

• 1 ruby red grapefruit, segmented

• 1 blood orange, segmented

Directions:

Soak each slice of brioche in custard until thoroughly coated, about 10 seconds each side.

Griddle each slice of soaked brioche in a buttered skillet till golden brown.

Layer, sandwich style, with cream cheese - top with fresh fruit

Enjoy.

Recipe provided by Shakti Baum.

