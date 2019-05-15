RECIPE: Stuffed Brioche French toast

HOUSTON - Shakti Baum, executive chef from Etta’s Kitchen, knows brunch.
She owns one the hottest brunch spots in Houston and she also offers cooking class parties, including one dedicated to enjoying French, Southern or Mexican inspired dishes, perfect to eat during the late morning to early afternoon.
One of her popular dishes is her take on a stuffed French toast. She stopped by our studio to share the recipe that you can try at home and that will impress any guest you bring over for Sunday brunch.
Baum recommends the following tips to excel at this recipe.
1. Use a thicker sliced bread to maintain integrity during griddling.
2. Good crispy browning on the edges is essential for flavor and texture.
3. Tossing diced fruit in a small amount of sugar will extract the natural juices
Stuffed Brioche French toast
Ingredients:
• 8 slices brioche bread
• Custard
• 2 cups heavy whipping cream
• 1 whole egg
• 2 egg yolks
• 1/4 cup powdered sugar
• 1 tea cinnamon
• 1 tea cardamom
• 1 table vanilla extract
• Zest of 1 orange, juice of orange
Directions:
Add all ingredients to large bowl and mix together until well combined.
Cream cheese
Ingredients:
• 1 - 16 ounces package whipped cream cheese
• 1/4 cup powdered sugar
• juice of 1 lemon
• juice of 1 orange
• dash of salt
Directions:
Add all ingredients to large bowl and mix together until well combined.
Fresh fruit
Ingredients:
• 1 cup diced strawberries
• 1/2 cup blueberries, sliced
• 1 cara cara orange, segmented
• 1 ruby red grapefruit, segmented
• 1 blood orange, segmented
Directions:
Soak each slice of brioche in custard until thoroughly coated, about 10 seconds each side.
Griddle each slice of soaked brioche in a buttered skillet till golden brown.
Layer, sandwich style, with cream cheese - top with fresh fruit
Enjoy.
Recipe provided by Shakti Baum.
