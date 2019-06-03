RECIPE: Space City Spritz

HOUSTON - Houston Life correspondent Lauren Kelly brings us to Decatur Bar & Pop-up Factory to learn how to "drink like a lady" with bar manager Leslie Ross Krockenberger. Check out the recipe below!

Space City Spritz (a local take on the Aperol Spritz)

Individual Recipe:

- 1.5 oz citrus-infused Aperol

- 3 oz dry sparkling wine

- 3 oz topo chico

Using a wine glass, add Aperol and ice. Top with sparking wine and Topo Chico. Garnish with orange slices or your favorite fruit, and Castelvetrano olives.

Pitcher of Spritz Recipe (Serves four)

- 8 oz citrus-infused Aperol

- 10 oz dry sparking wine

- 10 oz topo chico

In a pitcher, add Aperol and ice. Top with equal parts sparking wine and Topo Chico. Garnish individual glasses with orange slices or your favorite fruit, and Castelvetrano olives.

How to make your own citrus-infused Aperol:

- One bottle Aperol

- Peel from one orange

Pour Aperol and orange peels into glass bowl.

Microwave for 15-seconds three times, waiting 20 seconds between each round

Strain or remove peels and place back into the Aperol bottle

