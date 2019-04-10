RECIPE: Seared Jumbo Sea Scallops

HOUSTON - Whether you are a seafood lover, or you are just planning to eat meat-free for Lent or Good Friday, seared scallops is a great way to eat this popular seafood, because they are so simple to make at home.

"People are so intimidated with scallops, but, honestly they are some of the easiest things to cook and they are so delicious," said Steve Haug, chef at The Oceanaire Seafood Room, who stopped by our studio to share one of his popular recipes.

According to Haug, to buy scallops, here’s what you got to look for:

"Bright texture, nice and soft, and the most important thing I look out for it’s the smell. You are looking for smell when you are buying seafood, not too fishy," said Haug.

To make seared scallops with a golden brown crust, Haug suggests these simple tips to help you cook scallops to perfection.

- Use a clean towel to pat the scallops so they are nice and dry, before seasoning and searing the scallops. Getting the excess moisture off the scallops helps the scallops sear and caramelize naturally.

- Use a non-stick pan at home for best results.

- Get the pan extra hot before carefully adding the scallops.

With these great tricks, you can try his recipe below.

Seared Jumbo Sea Scallops with Grilled Pineapple Salsa and Whipped Avocado

For the Scallops:

Ingredients:

• 4 each dry pack U10 size fresh scallops

• 1 tablespoon sunflower oil or extra light olive oil

• Himalayan pink salt, ground, for seasoning

Directions:

1. Heat a medium size nonstick skillet on medium to high heat.

2. Place oil in the pan and allow to heat.

3. Gently place seasoned scallops in the pan, be careful for splattering abd watch the heat level during cooking so you don't scorch them. Cook for 2 to 4 minutes and then flip the scallops.

4. Cook for an additional 2 minutes and turn off the heat to the skillet. Allow to rest in pan for 2 minutes and remove.

For the Grilled Pineapple Salsa:

Ingredients:

• 2 round,1- inch thick slices of ripened pineapple

• 1 tablespoon of small diced red onion

• 1 tablespoon of small diced red pepper

• 1 tablespoon of small diced green pepper

• 2 tablespoons of small diced jalapeno pepper

• 1 tablespoon of chopped cilantro

• 1 tablespoon of rice wine vinegar

• Himalayan pink salt, ground, for seasoning

• Black pepper, ground, for seasoning

Directions:

1. On a heated grill, place the pineapple down and cook for 2 minutes, flip and cook for an additional two minutes.

2. Once cooled, chop pineapple, including the core, into small dice.

3. Combine all ingredients and allow to marinade for at least 1 hour before serving.

For the Whipped Avocado:

Ingredients:

• ¼ cup of Greek yogurt

• 2 ripe avocados

• Juice of half of one lime

• Himalayan pink salt, ground, for seasoning

Directions:

1. Peel avocados and combine them with all ingredients in a bowl or kitchen aid.

2. Using a whisk attachment, whip the ingredients together until well combined and smooth.

Instructions to plate the dish:

Place the seared scallops in the center of the plate. Use about ½ cup of the pineapple salsa and place on the plate next to the scallops. Dollop about ¼ cup of whipped avocado on both sides of the plate. Garnish with fresh cilantro sprigs. Enjoy.

Recipe provided by: Chef Steve Haug.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.