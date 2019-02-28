RECIPE: Roasted Tapenade Chicken

HOUSTON - From the best apps to use when grocery shopping to batch cooking tips, registered dietitian, Marla Murphy with The Blonde Pantry helps us cut down time in the kitchen.

Roasted Tapenade Chicken Recipe:

Chicken breast - 1.0 x 1 lb

Squashed, summer, zucchini, includes skin, raw - 2.0 x 1 cup, sliced

Extra virgin olive oil, organic - 1.0 x 1 oz.

Squash, zucchini, baby, raw - 1.0 x 1 large

Roasted red pepper tapenade, sun-dried tomatoes - 4.0 x 2 tbsp

Asparagus, raw - 20.0 x 1 spear, medium (5-1/4" to 7" long)

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes



1 serving (4 oz. of chicken and 1 cup of vegetables)

kcals: 230, 11 grams of fat, 6 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fiber, 27 grams of protein.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.