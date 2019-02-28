RECIPE: Roasted Tapenade Chicken

HOUSTON - From the best apps to use when grocery shopping to batch cooking tips, registered dietitian, Marla Murphy with The Blonde Pantry helps us cut down time in the kitchen.
Roasted Tapenade Chicken Recipe:
- Chicken breast - 1.0 x 1 lb
- Squashed, summer, zucchini, includes skin, raw - 2.0 x 1 cup, sliced
- Extra virgin olive oil, organic - 1.0 x 1 oz.
- Squash, zucchini, baby, raw - 1.0 x 1 large
- Roasted red pepper tapenade, sun-dried tomatoes - 4.0 x 2 tbsp
- Asparagus, raw - 20.0 x 1 spear, medium (5-1/4" to 7" long)
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
1 serving (4 oz. of chicken and 1 cup of vegetables)
kcals: 230, 11 grams of fat, 6 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fiber, 27 grams of protein.
