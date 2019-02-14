RECIPES: Pan-fried steak, Chimichurri, Eton Mess and a super simple salad dressing

HOUSTON - It's the most romantic day of the year! Skip the hassle of restaurant reservations and have a relaxing date-night at home. Culinary instructor and owner of Smart In The Kitchen, Marcia Smart shares a super quick and easy Valentine's Day menu you can make tonight.
Check out Marcia's recipes below:
- Pan-Fried Steak with Red Chili Flakes
- Chimichurri
- Super Simple Salad Dressing
- Radicchio and Radish Salad
- Eton Mess
To connect with Marcia click here
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.