RECIPES: Non-alcoholic mocktails for dry January

HOUSTON - If you've decided to refrain from drinking alcohol this month in honor of dry January, Patrick Dougherty, bartender from The Pass and Provisions is sharing two recipes for non-alcoholic mocktails.

These drinks are also perfect to serve at a baby shower, or at any next event if you don’t drink alcohol at all.

Cranberry Fizz

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounce cranberry juice

1 ounce lemon juice

¾ ounce simple syrup

1-2 dashes peach bitters

1 egg white

Directions:

Wet shake all juices and bitters and then strain. Add the egg white, dry shake for approximately 3 minutes and strain into a half Collins glass or flute. Top with club soda.

H-Town Sunrise

Ingredients:

¾ ounce passionfruit juice

1 ounce pineapple juice

1 ounce lime juice

1 ounce grapefruit juice

½ ounce cranberry juice

1-2 dashes aromatic bitters

Directions:

Add the first three juices to a Collins glass filled with crushed ice. stir with a swizzle stick and then add grapefruit and cranberry juices and bitters.

Recipes provided by: Patrick Dougherty, from The Pass and Provisions.

