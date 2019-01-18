RECIPES: Non-alcoholic mocktails for dry January

HOUSTON - If you've decided to refrain from drinking alcohol this month in honor of dry January, Patrick Dougherty, bartender from The Pass and Provisions is sharing two recipes for non-alcoholic mocktails.
These drinks are also perfect to serve at a baby shower, or at any next event if you don’t drink alcohol at all.
Cranberry Fizz
Ingredients:
1 ½ ounce cranberry juice
1 ounce lemon juice
¾ ounce simple syrup
1-2 dashes peach bitters
1 egg white
Directions:
Wet shake all juices and bitters and then strain. Add the egg white, dry shake for approximately 3 minutes and strain into a half Collins glass or flute. Top with club soda.
H-Town Sunrise
Ingredients:
¾ ounce passionfruit juice
1 ounce pineapple juice
1 ounce lime juice
1 ounce grapefruit juice
½ ounce cranberry juice
1-2 dashes aromatic bitters
Directions:
Add the first three juices to a Collins glass filled with crushed ice. stir with a swizzle stick and then add grapefruit and cranberry juices and bitters.
Recipes provided by: Patrick Dougherty, from The Pass and Provisions.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.