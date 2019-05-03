RECIPE: Meringue Topping

HOUSTON - If you love making desserts at home, you may have noticed how complicated it is to make a great meringue topping. But learning to do it right is important and celebrity chef Rick Moonen knows how.

He stopped by our studio with Perry’s Restaurants newest signature dessert, a Baked Alaska for Two, a frozen lemon custard on a citrus shortbread covered in meringue, that’s baked and then flamed tableside.

Moonen, who was the runner-up during the second season of the cooking competition “Top Chef Masters,” took the opportunity to share with us the secrets of a perfect meringue topping that you can use for cookies, pies or an ice cream cake.

“It takes about 10 to 15 minutes. I put a little room temperature egg whites that are very clean. You have to make sure that everything is clean because you don’t want any fat in it, because it will inhibit the thickness of your meringue in the end. The cream of tartar stabilizes it, and use real vanilla,” said Moonen, who will be part of the VIP section at Taste of Memorial City Food & Wine Festival on Saturday, May 4.

Meringue Topping

Ingredients:

• 8 large egg whites

• 14 ounces sugar

• pinch cream of tartar

• 2 large vanilla beans, seeds only

Directions:

In a standing mixer fitted with a whisk, add the egg whites and whip until the whites become foamy. Add 2 tablespoons of sugar, cream of tartar and the vanilla bean seeds. Beat until silky, soft peaks begin to form (2-3 minutes). Reduce speed to medium-low and gradually add the rest of the sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time, until the sugar is completely incorporated and the meringue holds glossy very stiff peaks. Place in a plastic pastry bag.

Recipe provided by Rick Moonen

