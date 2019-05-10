HL Food

RECIPE: Low-sugar no-bake brownie bites

Recipe provided by Mary Ellen Phipps

HOUSTON - School will be out in no time and whether you have a road trip or a 4-hour flight planned with the family, there's a few things to keep in mind when it comes to packing snacks. Registered dietitian, Mary Ellen Phipps with Milk & Honey Nutrition shares all the details.

Click here for Phipp's Low-Sugar No-Bake Brownie Bites recipe.

See below for Mary Ellen's travel friendly snack tips:

THINGS TO PACK IN COOLERS

  • Sandwiches, yogurt, cheese and hard boiled eggs
  • Think about how long you'll be on the road and how appetizing the food will be if it wasn't cold

TRAVEL FRIENDLY PRODUCE

  • Blueberries, carrots, baby tomatoes and snap peas
  • Choose produce that doesn't require cutting and doesn't have waste associated with it
  • Remember to wash everything before you leave

HEALTHIER SNACK BAR OPTIONS

  • Look for quality ingredients with low or no added sugar, and a good source of protein, fat & fiber
     

To connect with Mary Ellen and for more information, click here.

