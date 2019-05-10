RECIPE: Low-sugar no-bake brownie bites

HOUSTON - School will be out in no time and whether you have a road trip or a 4-hour flight planned with the family, there's a few things to keep in mind when it comes to packing snacks. Registered dietitian, Mary Ellen Phipps with Milk & Honey Nutrition shares all the details.
Click here for Phipp's Low-Sugar No-Bake Brownie Bites recipe.
See below for Mary Ellen's travel friendly snack tips:
THINGS TO PACK IN COOLERS
- Sandwiches, yogurt, cheese and hard boiled eggs
- Think about how long you'll be on the road and how appetizing the food will be if it wasn't cold
TRAVEL FRIENDLY PRODUCE
- Blueberries, carrots, baby tomatoes and snap peas
- Choose produce that doesn't require cutting and doesn't have waste associated with it
- Remember to wash everything before you leave
HEALTHIER SNACK BAR OPTIONS
- Look for quality ingredients with low or no added sugar, and a good source of protein, fat & fiber
To connect with Mary Ellen and for more information, click here.
