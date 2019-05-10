RECIPE: Low-sugar no-bake brownie bites

HOUSTON - School will be out in no time and whether you have a road trip or a 4-hour flight planned with the family, there's a few things to keep in mind when it comes to packing snacks. Registered dietitian, Mary Ellen Phipps with Milk & Honey Nutrition shares all the details.

See below for Mary Ellen's travel friendly snack tips:



THINGS TO PACK IN COOLERS

Sandwiches, yogurt, cheese and hard boiled eggs

Think about how long you'll be on the road and how appetizing the food will be if it wasn't cold

TRAVEL FRIENDLY PRODUCE

Blueberries, carrots, baby tomatoes and snap peas

Choose produce that doesn't require cutting and doesn't have waste associated with it

Remember to wash everything before you leave

HEALTHIER SNACK BAR OPTIONS

Look for quality ingredients with low or no added sugar, and a good source of protein, fat & fiber



