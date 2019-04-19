RECIPE: Healthy Easter sides

HOUSTON - Don't let Easter brunch blow your diet! Registered dietitian, Marla Murphy with The Blonde Pantry whips up healthy Easter sides that still taste great.

Check out her recipes below:

Guac-Deviled Eggs:

• 6 large hard-boiled eggs

• 1 medium avocado, ripe

• 1 tbsp chopped shallots

• 1 tbsp chopped cilantro

• 3 teaspoons lime juice

• 1/4 teaspoon chili powder

• 1/2 teaspoon salt



Directions:

1. After you boil your eggs, place them in a water bath to cool, peel off the shell and slice them in half, lengthwise.

2. Scoop out the yolks and add them into a bowl with the avocado, shallots, cilantro, lime juice, chili powder, and salt. Mix the ingredients thoroughly until well combined.

3. Spoon the egg mixture back into the egg white cups and decorate your chick faces as you wish!



Radish Prosciutto Sliders:

• 2 oz. of kite hill cream cheese

• 1/4 c of red pepper

• 3 tbsp of gluten/dairy free pesto

• 2 tsp of lemon juice

• 1/2 tsp of salt

• 1 package of prosciutto, sliced into long strips

• 1 bunch of radishes, sliced into rounds.

Directions:

1. In a food processor mix all the ingredients besides the prosciutto and radishes and combine until mixed thoroughly. Move mixture into a piping bag and set aside.

2. On a serving plate arrange the sliced radishes and pipe the mixture onto each of the radishes. Top with sliced prosciutto and enjoy!



Chambord Strawberry Toast:

• 1/2 cup of balsamic vinegar

• 1/2 cup of Chambord (raspberry liqueur)

• 2.5 cups of strawberries, sliced

• 1 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/2 cup of almond cream cheese from kite hill

• I loaf of gluten free bread of your choice

• Small bunch of Basil leaves

• Salt and pepper to taste



Directions:

1. In a small saucepan heat up the Chambord liqueur and the balsamic vinegar to a boil and then bring to a simmer for 5 minutes, until well combined. Set aside to cool.

2. On a baking sheet, arrange the bread slices to be broiled in the oven. Top each slice of bread with a little olive oil and salt. Place bread into the oven and broil until golden brown.

3. Then on a serving tray, place the bread slices, top with the kite hill cream cheese, next add the sliced strawberries and drizzle the Chambord balsamic on top with the side basil. Serve and enjoy!



