RECIPE: Healthy Charoset

HOUSTON - From the history to the food, co-director of Chabad of Houston, rabbi Chaim Lazaroff, helps us dive into Passover and explains the importance of the celebration of family and freedom.
Check out the featured recipe below:
Healthy Charoset:
- 1/2 cup walnuts
- 1/2 cup almonds
- 1/3 green apple
- 1/3 red apple
- 1/3 pear
- 2 tablespoons wine
Directions:
Finely dice (or grate directly into prep bowl) the apples and pear. Mix in the ground nuts and wine. Refrigerate. Add a little more wine immediately before serving.
To connect with rabbi Chaim Lazaroff click here
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.