RECIPE: Healthy Charoset

"Traditional Ashkenazi charoset made of apples, nuts, cinnamon, and wine, used in the Passover seder.More Passover images:"

HOUSTON - From the history to the food, co-director of Chabad of Houston, rabbi Chaim Lazaroff, helps us dive into Passover and explains the importance of the celebration of family and freedom.

Check out the featured recipe below:

Healthy Charoset:

1/2 cup walnuts

1/2 cup almonds

1/3 green apple

1/3 red apple

1/3 pear

2 tablespoons wine

Directions:

Finely dice (or grate directly into prep bowl) the apples and pear. Mix in the ground nuts and wine. Refrigerate. Add a little more wine immediately before serving.

To connect with rabbi Chaim Lazaroff click here

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.