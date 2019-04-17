HL Food

RECIPE: Healthy Charoset

A sweet recipe popularly known in Jewish cuisine

"Traditional Ashkenazi charoset made of apples, nuts, cinnamon, and wine, used in the Passover seder.More Passover images:"

HOUSTON - From the history to the food, co-director of Chabad of Houston, rabbi Chaim Lazaroff, helps us dive into Passover and explains the importance of the celebration of family and freedom.

Check out the featured recipe below: 

Healthy Charoset:

  • 1/2 cup walnuts
  • 1/2 cup almonds
  • 1/3 green apple
  • 1/3 red apple
  • 1/3 pear
  • 2 tablespoons wine

Directions: 
Finely dice (or grate directly into prep bowl) the apples and pear. Mix in the ground nuts and wine. Refrigerate. Add a little more wine immediately before serving. 

