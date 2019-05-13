RECIPE: Grilled Pecan Trout

HOUSTON - When it comes to rubs and seasoning before grilling, Jonathan Levine, owner and chef at Jonathan’s the Rub is an expert.

“Your taste buds react to certain things, sweet, sour, salt, savory and bitter. What you want to do is have a strong base and then play with it,” said Levine, known for creating his own rubs for almost every dish he serves at his restaurant.

He shared a recipe to get you ready for Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer and grilling season, and he encouraged people to make their own rubs at home, whether they are for meat or seafood.

“After you get a base rub, you add orange and lemon peel for fish. For lamb, you add rosemary to it, so you can go anywhere you want to go,” said Levine, who recommends using more seasoning than just salt and pepper.



To see his trout recipe, see below.

Grilled pecan Trout

Ingredients:

8 ounces cleaned butterflied rainbow trout, skin on

1 teaspoon seafood rub

1 teaspoon peanut oil

1/2 cup pecan pieces

2 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon dried honey powder

1 cup mixture of craisins and dried cherries

1/2 cup pomegranate juice

1/4 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon brandy

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Soak Craisins and dried cherries in juices and brandy for 30 minutes. Pour into a medium sauce pan and simmer for 15 minutes or until reduced by 25%. Set aside but keep warm. Caramelize pecans in 1 tablespoon butter and the honey powder.

Rub trout with peanut oil and seafood rub and grill skin side up until flesh is just past opaque. Put trout skin side down on a hot cast iron skillet. Add pecans and bake in oven for three minutes at 450 degrees. Heat juice, brandy, Craisins and cherries on high heat until the misture reduces another 25% to create rich sauce. Put the trout on a plate and top with sauce.

Recipe provided by Chef Jonathan Levine, from Jonathan's The Rub.

