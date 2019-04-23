RECIPE: Goodnight Good Cause Burger

HOUSTON - Launched in Austin in 2010, and now with six locations around Houston, Hopdoddy burgers have been included in the list of Best Burgers in America by the readers of Food & Wine magazine. The popular burger bar has a massive following due to its variety of blends like pork buffalo or ahi tuna blend, and its extravagant toppings and sauces, but you can replicate these flavors in your own kitchen.

“Our sassy sauce is a mayo-based, a little bit of our horseradish-honey mustard in there, so it has a little kick, but is sassy,” said Adam Geissinger, executive chef at Hopdoddy, who stopped by our studio to share one of the chain's popular recipes that’s easy to cook at home when you want to take it up a notch.

It uses caffeinated barbecue and toppings like jalapenos and caramelized onions.

“We are in Texas, we got to have a great barbecue sauce, right? But we wanted to do something that edges us out a little bit, so we added a bit of coffee to it. It just kinds of gives it a little bit of bitterness, but the sweetness with the caramelized onions really mixes well,” said Geissinger.

It’s called The Goodnight Good Cause Burger, a burger that is not only delicious, but also does well for the community.

“A portion of the proceeds from all around the country go to regional charitable foundations. We are paired with Periwinkle Foundation here in Houston,” he said.

To see the complete interview watch the video above and check out the recipe below:



The Goodnight Good Cause Burger



Ingredients:

• Egg bun top

• Caffeinated Barbecue sauce

• Jalapenos

• Caramelized onions

• Tillamook cheddar

• Black Angus patty

• Tomato

• Green leaf lettuce

• Sassy sauce

• Egg bun bottom



Directions:

Season the burger with salt and pepper. Cook it on the grill for 6 minutes for a nice juicy center. When it’s done, add 1 ounce of sassy sauce (mayo-horseradish-honey mustard) in the bottom of the bun, then add the green leaf lettuce, a fresh slice of tomato on top and the cooked black-Angus patty.

Add the Tillamook cheddar on top, followed by caramelized onions, then drizzle 1 ounce of caffeinated barbecue sauce on top and finish with fresh jalapenos.

Recipe provided by chef Adam Geissinger

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.