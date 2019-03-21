RECIPE: Goanese-style curry for Texas Redfish

HOUSTON - Texas redfish is found in the Atlantic Ocean and in Gulf of Mexico and it is the fish that chef Kiran Verma, from Kiran's Houston, recommends for a Goanese-style curry.

“That’s the only farm-raised fish I believe you should do, just because it’s highly regulated by the state of Texas and they make sure of the environment they grow in and how it is transferred from the place is growing to the restaurants or the suppliers,” said Verma.

“It has a mild, sweet flavor and medium-firm texture, like red snapper. Smaller redfish are better than big ones, as big ones tend to be gamey and stringy,” suggested the chef, who will be participating in this year’s Sunday Supper, a farm to fork fundraiser for Urban Harvest.

And if you want to eat seasonally, this recipe has seasonal products like Romanesco broccoli and snap peas to make you enjoy fresh produce at its finest.

Goanese Sauce

Ingredients:

16 ounces peanuts, blended in milk

1/4 ounces black cumin

1/4 ounces ajwain

1/4 ounces black mustard seeds

1/4 ounces fennel seeds

1/4 ounces fenugreek seeds

1 ounce dried red chiles

4 ounces sesame seeds

1 ounce ginger paste

1 ounce garlic paste

10 pieces dried curry leaves

1/4 ounce paprika

1 ounce red chile flakes

2 roasted onions, puree

8 ounces coconut powder

2 cans coconut milk

1 cup mustard oil

2 ounces tamarind concentrate

2 ounces kosher salt

4 ounces sesame seeds

Directions:

Heat mustard oil in large heavy bottom skillet. Add in black cumin, mustard seeds, ajwain, fennel kalonji, dried red chile and curry leaves. Allow to release oil. Add in ginger and garlic paste and begin to roast for four to five minutes. Then add roasted onions and cook for 10 minutes. Add all other ingredients and allow to cook for 40 minutes.

The best way to tell if the sauce is fully cooked is that it will start looking glossy.

Goanese-style curry for Texas redfish

Ingredients:

2 (8 ounce boneless) fillets Texas Redfish

½ ounce ginger paste

½ ounce garlic paste

1 ounce olive oil

½ ounce lemon juice

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

8 sugar snap peas

8 florets Romanesco broccoli



Directions:

Rinse the fillets in fresh cold water and then pat dry with paper towel. Sprinkle them with salt and pepper. Rub them with ginger, garlic, olive oil and lemon juice and keep it for 15 minutes.Heat the grill to 500 degrees and set the fillets on the grill with skin side down for 10 minutes. Grill it to medium and remove the skin.

Heat the Goanese sauce with blanched sugar snap peas and Romanesco broccoli.Take a bowl and place the fish in the center and pour the sauce around it. Serve with freshly cooked fluffy Basmati saffron rice.

Recipe provided by: chef Kiran Verma.

