RECIPE: Fruity Pebbles French toast

HOUSTON - Breakfast can be predictable, which is why people are always looking for fun and tasty ideas the kids will love. Chef Peter Petro, from the popular brunch spot Bosscat Kitchen at Libations, has created a great dish that is so colorful and delicious, nobody resist trying it. It’s called Fruity Pebbles French toast, and he stopped by our studio to share the recipe with us.

“It’s a take on something we used to do a long time ago. We used to do Cornflakes or other boring cereal French toast to give it a little bit of context,” said Petro, who recommends using a bottle to mix the ingredients as a perfect opportunity to include the kids in the cooking process.

“I premixed some of our items, our eggs, cream and sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla all in this bottle right here, and instead of putting the eggs in the bowl with the fork -- I mean that’s great, but this is great for kids, too, because we can put it all in here and you can play a little game and they can shake it up, mix up all the ingredients."

Fruity Pebbles French toast

Ingredients

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons sugar

4 tablespoons butter

4 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

8 slices challah, brioche or white bread

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk, warmed

2 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal (save 1 Tablespoon for garnish)

8 blueberries

8 blackberries

4 strawberries, cut in half

4 sliced, cooked bacon

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the cinnamon and nutmeg and set it aside. Then, in a 10-inch or 12-inch skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Whisk together the cinnamon mixture, eggs, milk and vanilla and pour it into a shallow container such as a pie plate. Dip the bread in the egg mixture, then dip into the Fruity Pebbles. Fry the slices until they're golden brown, then flip them to cook the other side. Remove and transfer the dish to a plate.

Top it with condensed milk and garnish with bacon, fresh berries and Fruity Pebbles.

Enjoy.

Recipe provided by Chef Peter Petro.

