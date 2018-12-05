RECIPE: Cornbread and chorizo stuffing

HOUSTON - Traditional stuffing move over!

This sweet-and-savory take on the holiday classic is going to have your family running to the dinner table this year.

The Goya Foods recipe describes it as:

Sweet cornbread mixes with smoky chorizo, savory onions and slightly spicy poblano peppers to create a stuffing with decidedly Mexican flair. Use it to stuff chickens or turkeys, or cook it on its own for a flavorful side dish, perfect for any special occasion!

You can find the complete recipe here.

This recipe is sponsored by Goya Foods

