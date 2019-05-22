RECIPE: Cinnamon rolls

HOUSTON - Chinwe Orabuchi is on a quest to provide education about health and veganism.

She is doing it by showing that tasty vegan foods can be as healthy as they are delicious. The critical care registered nurse and vegan lifestyle blogger and stopped by our studio to share one of her dairy-free recipes to satisfy your craving for something sweet.

To see her tips and complete interview, watch the video above.

Dough

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons vegan butter

• 2 1/4 teaspoons yeast rapid acting

• 1 cup of unsweetened plant based milk

• 1 cup of organic cane sugar

• 3 pinches of salt

• 3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour (can use Bob's Red Mill gluten-free flour)

Filling

Directions:

• 3 tablespoon vegan butter, melted (can use Earth balance)

• 1/2 cup organic cane sugar

• 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon, to taste

Directions:



Dough:

In a large pan, heat the plant-based milk and vegan butter until warm and melted. Do not boil. Let the milk and butter cool to a warm temperature. Pour milk and butter mixture into a large mixing bowl and add yeast. Let it set for 10-15 minutes. Then add sugar and the salt. Gently stir. Add in flour 1/2 cup at a time, continuing to lightly mix (all the flour may not be used). The dough should be sticky in consistency. Place dough on lightly floured surface and gently knead until a loose ball is formed. Add dough back to the bowl cover and set aside for one hour or until dough has doubled in size.



Filling:

Lightly flour a surface. Thinly roll out the dough into a rectangle. Brush with melted vegan butter and add desired sugar and cinnamon. Roll dough starting from one end. Cut into 8-10 pieces evenly.

Set oven to 350 degrees. When heated, bake for 20-30 minutes or until desired slightly brown. Once the oven is hot, bake rolls for 25-30 minutes, or until slightly golden brown. After a few minutes it’s time to enjoy.

Optional: Dress up your rolls and add nuts, vegan dark chocolate, coconut or berries.

Recipe provided by: Chinwe Orabuchi.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.