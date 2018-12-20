RECIPE: Churros

HOUSTON - A great dessert during this holiday season is a mouthwatering churro. Although there are many variations of the churro recipe, Chef Gerardo Carvajal from La Familia Cortez Restaurants in San Antonio is sharing with us the simplest of them all, keeping it easy for you to try it at home.

Churros

Ingredients:

• 2 cups of all-purpose flour

• 2 cups of water

• 2 pinches of salt

• 1 quart vegetable oil

• 1 cup of sugar

• 2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon

Directions:

In a small saucepan add two cups of water, two pinches of salt and bring to boil. Remove from the heat and add two cups of flour. Mix well for about a minute or until it forms into a dough. Place the dough in a pastry bag with a star tip.

In a frying pan add enough vegetable oil to cover the churros, about an inch deep, bring to 400 degrees.

Carefully pipe some of the dough from the pastry bag into the hot oil forming 5-inch links, then cook, turning if needed, until they are crisp and a light golden brown.

Use tongs to place the churros on paper napkins to drain a minute or so. In the meantime, mix well the sugar and cinnamon. Put it in a shallow bowl big enough to hold a couple of churros at a time and roll them in the mixture.

Enjoy best with a cup of hot chocolate.

Recipe provided by Gerardo Carvajal, from La Familia Cortez Restaurants.

