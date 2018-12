AUSTIN - This cocktail recipe is provided by The Water Trough, a bar and restaurant located inside Lone Star Court, a Valencia Group Hotel.

Ingredients & Directions:

1 ½ oz. Dripping Springs Vodka

½ oz. goji berry liquor

Splash of peach infused simple syrup

Splash of fresh squeezed lemon juice

Top with fresh ice, mint leaves and sparkling water

This article is sponsored by Valencia Group Hotels

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.