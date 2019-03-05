RECIPE: Cheese please hound rounds

HOUSTON - Making DIY dog treats for your dog is simpler than you think. With simple ingredients in your kitchen, you can bake savory treats for your four-legged friends.

Carin Giga, from Three Dog Bakery Houston, stopped by our studio to share an easy homemade biscuits recipe to indulge your pup.

“It’s a great activity for kids, to cook for the dogs, serve the dog dinner. It’s a great way to get the kids involved too,” said Giga, who recommends some specific products when cooking for dogs to keep them healthy.

“You want to try to stay with low-fat cheese with dogs, and cottage cheese is a wonderful ingredient for dogs because it’s low on sodium. You want to keep dogs on a low-sodium diet,” said Giga.

The treat recipe includes fresh herbs, including dry parsley and fresh cilantro, that are also great ingredients for our furry friends.

“These are both great natural breath fresheners for dogs. Who doesn’t love that?” she said.

Cheese Please Hound Rounds

Ingredients

2 cups white flour

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup cottage cheese

1 teaspoon chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon parsley flakes

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3/4 cup chopped peanuts

2/3 cup water

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix together flour, cheddar and cottage cheeses, cilantro and parsley. Then, add oil, peanuts and water. Mix thoroughly. Scoop dough into golf ball-sized pieces and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 30 minutes.



Recipe provided by Carin Giga.

