RECIPE: Cauliflower Rice Bowl

HOUSTON - Rainbow Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Serves: 2

Ingredients (buy organic if possible):

1 medium zucchini

1 medium yellow squash

1 red bell pepper

1 large sweet potato

1 bag cauliflower rice

1 large avocado

1 purple onion

1 tsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter or ghee

3 tbsp avocado oil

2 tsp Braggs Liquid Amino

2 garlic gloves

salt & pepper

Instructions:

1. Rinse veggies well.

2. Preheat oven to 425 degrees, and bake the sweet potato first

3. Slice sweet potato in 1/2 inch cubes, combine in bowl with 1 tsp olive oil, sat & pepper to taste. Mix until potatoes are well coated. Transfer sweet potato to a flat baking sheet, in a single layer, bake for 15 minutes, flipping potatoes half way through. Bake until desired softness. Set aside to cool.

4. Chop onion, yellow squash and zucchini into medium chunks. Slice red pepper into strips.

5. Heat 1 tbsp avocado oil in skillet over medium heat, add 1 clove minced garlic.

6. Stir in cauliflower rice, return to low heat. Place 1 tbsp butter or ghee, divided, on top of cauliflower rice and cover. Cook for 6-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Set aside.

7. In large skillet, add 2 tbsp avocado oil with one garlic clove under medium heat.

8. Add onion, yellow squash, zucchini and red pepper to skillet, along with 2 tsp Braggs Liquid Amino and sauté for 10 minutes, until veggies reach desired softness.

9. Slice avocado.

10. Build your bowl. Start with cauliflower rice, add sweet potato & sautéed veggies. Top with sliced avocado and enjoy!

​​

