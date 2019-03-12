RECIPE: Budapest-style Tenderloin with Sour Cherry Sauce

HOUSTON - Ziggy Gruber, owner and chef of Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant, stopped by our studio to prepare a recipe for Budapest-style tenderloin.

Besides picking up a center cut tenderloin filet, the most important part of this dish is the sauce.

“Deglaze with a little Manischewitz wine and cherries,” said Grubber, who uses Hungarian cherries at his restaurant, but recommends to substitute with sour cherries at home.

To see the complete interview, watch the video above.

Budapest-style Tenderloin with Sour Cherry Sauce

(Serves 1)

Ingredients:

1/2 tablespoon butter

1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

8 ounces center cut beef tenderloin filet

1/4 cup Manischewitz wine

1/2 cup sour cherries with juice

1/4 cup demi-glace

1 slice challah bread, crust removed, fried in butter

1 ounce chicken livers, chopped

Directions:

In a medium-sized pan, heat over medium high until the oil and butter are sizzling. Salt and pepper the filet to taste and add to the pan. Let cook without disturbing for about 2 minutes. Turn and let cook for another 2 minutes (for medium rare). Remove the meat and let sit.

Using the same pan on medium high, pour in the wine to deglaze. Let the wine reduce by about one half, then add the cherries with the juice. Again, reduce by one half, then add the demi-glace. Reduce by one half until the sauce thickens.

To serve, thickly spread the chopped liver on the toast. Place the tenderloin over the liver and then pour the sauce with the cherries over the top. Serve with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and grilled jumbo asparagus.

Recipe provided by: Ziggy Gruber

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.