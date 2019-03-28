RECIPE: Bacon BBQ Cheeseburger and Onion Rings

HOUSTON - Chef Shannen Tune, winner of the Food Network contest “Chopped” had a popular food truck called Craft Burger. In December of last year, he opened a food stall in the new food hall Finn Hall, where people are still lining up for his savory gourmet burgers and colossal beer-battered onion rings.

He stopped by our studio to share one of his recipes and tips on how to cook the perfect burger and according to him, it’s all about sourcing fresh quality ingredients. He recommends:

“Get your ground beef straight from the butcher not prepacked out of case. Use an all-natural product if possible, buy buns for your burgers from a bakery instead of commercial buns. Buy the freshest lettuce and vine-ripened tomatoes. Buy quality toppings, cheese from the deli, wild mushrooms and quality bacon,” said Tune, who also gave tips on grilling the burger.

“When grilling your burger make sure pan or grill is super-hot, only flip your burger once and don’t overcook it,” he suggested.

To see the complete interview, watch the video above.

Bacon BBQ Cheeseburger

Ingredients:

• 1 all-natural Black Angus beef patty

• 1 ounce craft sauce

• 1 slice tomato

• 1 slice American cheese

• Spring mix

• 0.5 ounce Killa seasoning

• 1 slice brown sugar and chile-rubbed candied bacon

• Fried onion straws

• 1 ounce barbecue sauce

• 1 brioche bun

Directions:

Season patty with Killa seasoning and grill on both sides, grill bacon on both sides, add cheese to patty then bacon. While patty is cooking, toast the bun, add craft sauce, spring mix and tomato. Then, add cooked beef patty, top with onions straws and drizzle with barbecue sauce and serve.

Onion Rings

• 2 large Texas sweet onions

• 2 cups water

• 16 ounces craft beer

• 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

• 2 tablespoons Killa seasoning

Directions:

Cut sweet Texas onions in thirds, separate the rings Mix flour with beer, water and seasoning. It should be the consistency of pancake batter. Dip each ring in batter and place in hot oil. Hold it for 5 seconds and let it go. Fry onion rings to a crispy golden brown, about 4-5 minutes. Place in bowl and serve.

Recipe provided by: Chef Shannen Tune

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.