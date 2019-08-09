Parents take a break from the back-to-school chaos with this cocktail recipe

HOUSTON - Parents, if you're overwhelmed with the back-to-school season starting in less than 3 weeks, sit back and unwind with a cocktail that just might help you forget the chaos.
Head honcho, Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse shares fun recipes.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL COCKTAIL: "CHEMICAL DISTRACTION"
- 1 Part Midori Melon Liqueur
- 1 1/2 Parts Tequila
- 1/2 Part Lime Juice
- Grenadine
A drink to help mom and dad through the back-to-school craze! Get creative, use beakers, flasks, goggles, etc.,
Check out these 2 additional cocktails made live during the show!
BIRTHDAY COCKTAIL: "PINK ELEPHANT"
- 1 Shot of Vodka
- 1 Sqeezed Lime
- Pink Lemonade
- Garnish: Lime
The drink is beautiful and easy to prepare.
SOAP OPERA COCKTAIL: "SALEM SMASH"
- 2 Cucumber Slices
- 4 Mint Leaves
- 3/4 oz. Simple Syrup
- 1 oz. Lemon Juice
- 1 1/4 oz. Gin
Refreshing cocktail, every soap opera fan needs a little gin in their life
To connect with Robbie click here.
