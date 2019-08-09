Parents take a break from the back-to-school chaos with this cocktail recipe

HOUSTON - Parents, if you're overwhelmed with the back-to-school season starting in less than 3 weeks, sit back and unwind with a cocktail that just might help you forget the chaos.

Head honcho, Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse shares fun recipes.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL COCKTAIL: "CHEMICAL DISTRACTION"

1 Part Midori Melon Liqueur

1 1/2 Parts Tequila

1/2 Part Lime Juice

Grenadine

A drink to help mom and dad through the back-to-school craze! Get creative, use beakers, flasks, goggles, etc.,



Check out these 2 additional cocktails made live during the show!

BIRTHDAY COCKTAIL: "PINK ELEPHANT"

1 Shot of Vodka

1 Sqeezed Lime

Pink Lemonade

Garnish: Lime

The drink is beautiful and easy to prepare.



SOAP OPERA COCKTAIL: "SALEM SMASH"

2 Cucumber Slices

4 Mint Leaves

3/4 oz. Simple Syrup

1 oz. Lemon Juice

1 1/4 oz. Gin

Refreshing cocktail, every soap opera fan needs a little gin in their life



