Parents take a break from the back-to-school chaos with this cocktail recipe

Recipe provided by Robbie Shoults

HOUSTON - Parents, if you're overwhelmed with the back-to-school season starting in less than 3 weeks, sit back and unwind with a cocktail that just might help you forget the chaos.

Head honcho, Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse shares fun recipes.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL COCKTAIL: "CHEMICAL DISTRACTION"

  • 1 Part Midori Melon Liqueur
  • 1 1/2 Parts Tequila
  • 1/2 Part Lime Juice
  • Grenadine 

A drink to help mom and dad through the back-to-school craze! Get creative, use beakers, flasks, goggles, etc.,
 

Check out these 2 additional cocktails made live during the show!

BIRTHDAY COCKTAIL: "PINK ELEPHANT"

  • 1 Shot of Vodka
  • 1 Sqeezed Lime 
  • Pink Lemonade
  • Garnish: Lime

The drink is beautiful and easy to prepare.
 

SOAP OPERA COCKTAIL: "SALEM SMASH"

  • 2 Cucumber Slices
  • 4 Mint Leaves
  • 3/4 oz. Simple Syrup
  • 1 oz. Lemon Juice
  • 1 1/4 oz. Gin

Refreshing cocktail, every soap opera fan needs a little gin in their life 


To connect with Robbie click here.

