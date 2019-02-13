One of a kind cookies that will satisfy your sweet tooth

HOUSTON - With more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, this one of a kind Austin bakery has beautiful treats that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Owner of Hayley Cakes and Cookies, Hayley Callaway, grew up in Houston and discovered her passion for baking early on.

"I went to high school [in Houston] and that's kind of where I started really getting into making cookies for all my teachers. I even like skipped some finals to make Christmas cookies one time," says Hayley.

Hayley Cakes and Cookies will soon be expanding to Houston. For more information, click here.

