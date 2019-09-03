Mexican-style carne asada sandwich for your kids' lunches

HOUSTON - It's back-to-school time, and if you're looking for a quick and easy meal to pack on your kids' lunches, how about some tortas?
The popular Mexican-style sandwich is affordable and comes in different varieties, so kids will never get sick of them.
Chef Alex Padilla, corporate executive chef at a new restaurant from the Ninfa's family, Mama Ninfa's Tacos y Tortas in Downtown Houston, stopped by our studio with a simple and delicious recipe to keep the family happy and satisfied.
"If you're at home, and you want to cook this, the good thing is, with $30 you can feed your whole family," said Padilla, who recommends using locally-baked bread from El Bolillo bakery for your tortas.
CARNE ASADA ADOBADA TORTA
Ingredients:
• El Bolillo bread
• 4 ounces fajita steak
• 2 ounces sliced ham
• ½ ounce cilantro
• 2 ounces chimichurri sauce
• ½ ounce Manchego cheese
• 2 ounces chipotle aioli
Directions:
• Slice the bread
• Add garlic butter
• Marinate meat with chimichurri sauce
• Grill on open flame for 4 minutes on each side
• Add chipotle mayo and cilantro pesto to bread
• Slice meat and add cheese and ham
Recipe provided by Alex Padilla.
