Mexican-style carne asada sandwich for your kids' lunches

Delicious torta recipe from a Houston's staple

HOUSTON - It's back-to-school time, and if you're looking for a quick and easy meal to pack on your kids' lunches, how about some tortas?

The popular Mexican-style sandwich is affordable and comes in different varieties, so kids will never get sick of them.

Chef Alex Padilla, corporate executive chef at a new restaurant from the Ninfa's family, Mama Ninfa's Tacos y Tortas in Downtown Houston, stopped by our studio with a simple and delicious recipe to keep the family happy and satisfied.

"If you're at home, and you want to cook this, the good thing is, with $30 you can feed your whole family," said Padilla, who recommends using locally-baked bread from El Bolillo bakery for your tortas.

CARNE ASADA ADOBADA TORTA

Ingredients:
•    El Bolillo bread
•    4 ounces fajita steak
•    2 ounces sliced ham
•    ½ ounce cilantro
•    2 ounces chimichurri sauce
•    ½ ounce Manchego cheese
•    2 ounces chipotle aioli

Directions:
•    Slice the bread
•    Add garlic butter
•    Marinate meat with chimichurri sauce
•    Grill on open flame for 4 minutes on each side
•    Add chipotle mayo and cilantro pesto to bread
•    Slice meat and add cheese and ham

Recipe provided by Alex Padilla.

 

