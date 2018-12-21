Making buñuelos with the East End's "Buñuelo Lady"

HOUSTON - Making buñuelos is a labor of love for Celia Diaz.

The traditional Hispanic dish is said to bring "good luck" and fortune for the New Year.

Celia shares her family's recipe with customers through her business, Buenos Diaz.

She also sells them at the East End Farmers Market.

The popular event highlights local vendors, cuisine and culture of Houston's historic East End District.

“A lot of our businesses in the neighborhood make hand-crafted, I mean you can feel the love, you can taste the authenticity, and that’s the experience we want to give to folks when they come over,” explained Veronica Chapa Gorczynski, president of the East End District.

The East End Farmer's Market is open Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., off the Navigation Esplanade.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.