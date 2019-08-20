Lunchbox hacks to make back-to-school mornings a breeze

HOUSTON - School lunch ideas are on the menu!

The first week of school is one of the busiest weeks of the year for many families, and packing a healthy lunch is just one more thing to worry about.

Registered dietitian Mary Ellen Phipps with Milk and Honey Nutrition recommends putting a system in place to make school mornings a breeze. Think about what makes sense for your family.

Depending on your schedules, prepping lunch on the weekends for the week ahead, prepping the night before or prepping the morning of could make a huge difference.

And you can't forget about snacks to keep kids fueled throughout the day!

Click, here, to check out 13 healthy no-bake lunchbox treat ideas kids will be excited for.

Mary Ellen shares kid-tested ideas to make lunchtime a snap.



NECESSARY NUTRIENTS NEEDED IN DAILY LUNCHES

Fruits and, or veggies, more whole grains, fat, protein and less added sugar are all necessary in every day lunches.

PRESCHOOL LUNCHBOX

Remember that large serving sizes can be overwhelming

Stick to small servings of lots of foods

Keep in mind how long kids have for lunch

Favorite preschool lunchbox: Bentgo kids



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCHBOX

Same concept at the preschool lunchbox, but slightly larger serving sizes

You don't necessarily have to stick with finger foods

Homemade lunchables can be made with the help of your little ones with their favorite healthy foods

Favorite elementary lunchbox: Omielife boxes & Lunch-bots



MIDDLE SCHOOL AND HIGH SCHOOL LUNCHES

Sandwiches, whole grains, and protein bars are easy lunch ideas

Fat and protein are key, larger serving sizes are necessary

Consider snacks after extracurricular activities

Favorite lunchbox: Easy lunchboxes



Watch the full clip above for tips to create a homemade lunchable and an easy granola recipe.

To connect with Mary Ellen, click here



