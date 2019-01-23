Kevin Curry, from Fit Men Cook, shares his personal wellness journey

HOUSTON - Kevin Curry went from having no expertise in nutrition and fitness to becoming one of the most sought-after influencers, thanks to his food and diet recipes in Instagram, where he has more than 1 million followers.

“I used to be much heavier. I stopped weighing myself when I was about 250 pounds. It got me to start thinking about my own diet and what was going on. I was the guy literally working three hours a day and looked exactly the same. But the food hadn't changed, and I didn't know that at the time,” said Curry, who stopped by our studio to share his fitness journey, and how he changed his diet by preparing his own meals.

“I started small and made one change each week. The first week, I said, ‘I’m just going to start with my lunch and I am going to take my lunch every single day,’ and, gradually, lunch became breakfast and then my post-workout meal and snacks and then, all of a sudden, I had transformed my entire diet,” said Curry.

The Dallas native now has a cookbook called “Fit Men Cook,” in which he offers different meal-prep recipes.

To see the full interview, watch the video above.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.