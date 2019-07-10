Introducing Houston Life's Brunch Bunch

HOUSTON - Attention H-town foodies and brunch fanatics! Houston Life is on a mission to make sure you choose the best location for your next brunch date.

Introducing: The Houston Life Brunch Bunch

We’ve assembled an EGG-cellent, diverse team of local food lovers to try out some of the hottest brunch spots in and around Houston. From traditional restaurants to up-and-coming dives, we hope to taste test them all, and HASH out the pros and cons of each.

Who’s a part of the Brunch Bunch?

Derrick Shore

If you watch KPRC 2’s Houston Life, you know that Derrick is always exploring new places around Houston. Plus, he’s always down for a glass of bubbly… which makes him the perfect person to lead Houston Life’s Brunch Bunch. Derrick is a vegetarian, and is frequently hosting out-of-town guests, so he’ll be keeping an eye out for diverse menu options and unique atmospheres.

Dom McGhee

Dom is a Houston-based, freelance writer who believes food has a unique way of connecting people and bridging gaps. You’ve probably seen him mingling with friends at a recent restaurant opening, or on Instagram sharing his latest picture-perfect food experience.

Beatriz Oliveros

Bea is team Houston Life’s resident foodie and one of the creators of Brunch Bunch. Food is her splurge when it comes to spending, and she aims to visit one new restaurant with her husband every week. As a part of the Bunch, she’s looking for traditional dishes with a unique twist, paying attention to ingredients and recipes. She also enjoys a brunch spot that has top-notch coffee, takes reservations (no lines please!) and ones that have a dog-friendly patio so she can bring her Corgi, Whiskey.

Darian & Monica Lewis

Darian and Monica Lewis love good manners, and a good meal! This husband-and-wife team tackle their etiquette empire by day – Monica Lewis School of Etiquette – and by night, a full house, with their five children - Darian Jr., Dillon, Mark, Dexter and Megan. This power couple is looking for space to accommodate a large party, a menu with a lot of variety to cover a big family’s needs, and non-alcoholic drink options.

When to watch

You can catch the Brunch Bunch on KPRC 2’s Houston Life weekdays at 1 p.m. They will try out one new spot per month. If you have a suggestion for where they should go next, you can email HoustonLife@KPRC.com with the subject line “BRUNCH BUNCH.”

