How to start eating vegan

HOUSTON - Being vegan in Houston is actually easier than you think. The city is filled with great restaurants that make delicious vegan food that are more than salads and tofu.

Food blogger Craig Wilkins from Vegan Houston went vegan 14 years ago and he created a Facebook page to help vegans figure out where to eat. But the page has also become a great resource for people looking for healthier options to eat.

“I like to highlight places that are 100% vegan and places, but I understand that sometimes you go with family and friends who do not eat vegan and thankfully Houston has a lot of places that do omnivore and vegan food alike and do a really good job about,” said Wilkins.

Even though there are health benefits of a plant-based diet, it’s important to distinguish that being vegan it’s not the same as being vegetarian.

“Vegetarians don’t eat the flesh of an animal, whereas vegans don’t wear or use anything that comes from an animal. Veganism is that supposedly crazy idea that a cow deserves the right to life as much as a dog or a cat,” he explained.

And if you are wondering where you get your protein, he says you can easily get them from plants.

“If you eat enough calories you get enough proteins. Some things vegan do want to watch out for its B12. Every vegan should get a B12 shot and vitamin D if you don’t go outside a lot,” said Wilkins.

For new vegans, Wilkins recommends patience because it’s OK to slip up sometimes, but the important thing is to stay healthier and help the environment.

“Even if veganism all together is too much for you, eating vegan a few meals a week, or any way to lessen up your animal consumption is a good thing,” he said.

To see the full interview, watch the video above.

