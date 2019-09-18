Houston Chef from Eunice Restaurant shares a smoked chicken and sausage gumbo recipe

HOUSTON - Roux is the foundation for many Cajun and Creole recipes, and learning how to make it to perfection is the key to an authentic and flavorful gumbo.

For those who do not know, Roux is a mixture of oil and flour that becomes darker while gaining flavor. Roux is used as a thickening agent for sauces, soups and stews.

Drake Leonards, Louisiana native and executive chef from Eunice in Greenway Plaza knows Gumbo, and he shared with Houston Life more secrets on how to make this southern staple at home.

"Use simple ingredients that allow you to use any type of protein from store-bought rotisserie chicken and sausage," said Leonards, who brings his smoked sausages from Eunice, LA to his restaurant.

Leonards also let people know about store-bought Roux, an option that will save you time if you're doing gumbo as part of a weeknight meal for your family.

And If you want to step it up and make gumbo like an absolute Louisiana native, he suggested one final touch to your warm bowl of gumbo.

"Add potato salad on top, is what they do back home," he said.

You can see his complete recipe below. And for more tips and his interview, watch the video above.

Smoked Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Ingredients:

• 1 whole chicken, cut into 12 pieces about 3 ½ pounds, or 4 chicken thighs diced

• Salt and pepper

• 1 tablespoon fresh thyme

• 1 cup vegetable oil

• 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

• 2 cups diced onion

• 1 cup diced celery

• 1 cup diced green bell peppers

• 2 1/2 lb. smoked pork sausage, sliced

• 1 tablespoon. minced garlic

• 4 qts chicken stock

• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

• 2 tablespoon Creole seasoning - Paul Prudhomme Magic

• 2 bay leaves

• 2 cups okra, diced (frozen works fine)

• Tabasco sauce

• 1-quart cooked jasmine rice

• 1/2 cup chopped green onion

• Potato salad

Directions:

1. Liberally season the chicken with salt, pepper, and Creole spice.

2. To make the roux, heat 1 cup of oil in an 8/10 -quart pot over medium heat, add the flour, and allow it to slowly cook to a deep mahogany shade. This should take approximately 45 minutes. Stir in the onions and cook until the roux takes on a deep dark chocolate color. This should take another five to 10 minutes. Add the celery, sausages and garlic, and okra, and cook to combine for five minutes, stirring frequently.

3. Add stock, Worcestershire, Creole seasoning, bay leaves, chicken and bring mixture to a boil. Lower heat and simmer until flavors marry, occasionally skimming the fat that rises to the top, about 1 1/2 hours.

4. Season the gumbo to taste with salt, pepper and Tabasco sauce.

5. Serve over rice in a large flat soup bowl and garnish with chopped green onions and a side of potato salad.

Recipe provided by Chef Drake Leonards.

