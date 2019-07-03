How to make vegan burgers

HOUSTON - If you are having a cookout for the Fouth of July holiday, and you want to accommodate guest who might not eat meat, there is an easy recipe you can do at home that’s equally delicious to vegan and non-vegans alike.

Registered nurse and vegan lifestyle blogger Chinwe Orabuchi stopped by our studio to show us how to make black bean burgers.

Black Bean Burger Recipe

Ingredients

• 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

• 1/2 purple onion sliced

• 1/4 green bell pepper chopped (optional)

• 1/2 cup of parsley

• 1/4 cup of cilantro

• 3 tablespoons chile, sriracha, barbecue or any desired sauce (add to taste)

• 1 teaspoon curry powder

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1/4 teaspoon salt (or to taste)

• 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

• 2 slices whole-wheat bread, torn into small crumbs

• 3/4 cup unbleached flour, or as needed

• Grape seed oil for frying (optional)

Directions

Put drained and rinsed black beans in pot cook on low medium heat for 5-10 minutes. In a frying pan heat up your grape seed oil on medium heat. When oil is hot season onions to taste with sauce or seasonings of your choice and sauté onions until golden brown.

In a separate bowl mash black beans and add onion, and green bell pepper, cilantro, parsley, curry powder, cumin, sea salt, sauce of your choice, bread crumbs, black pepper and flour (1/4 cup at a time) while mashing mixture together. Then shape mixture in desired patty size and shape.

Lightly flour each side of patty and fry in grape seed oil in medium heat 2-3 minutes on each side or until brown and crispy

Optional:

Bake at 350 degrees in oven until cooked in the center and crisp in the outside, about 10 minutes on each side. Add desired garnishing and enjoy.

Recipe provided by: Chinwe Orabuchi.

