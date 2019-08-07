Vegan banana bread in 4 easy steps

HOUSTON - Eating healthy does not have to be boring. You can start by including a delicious and vegan banana bread for breakfast or dessert.

Stephanie Hoban, owner and chef of Verdine restaurant in The Heights, stopped by the Houston Life studio with an easy recipe you can go “bananas” for.

“Make sure you have a 9-inch loaf pan for this recipe,” said Hoban, who recommends skipping the eggs and using gluten-free flour for those with eggs or dairy allergies.

"If you are going to remove eggs, bump out your liquid there,” she suggesed.

Vegan Banana Bread

Ingredients

• 1 cup gluten free all-purpose flour mix

• ¼ cup chickpea flour

• ¼ cup oat flour

• 2 tablespoons arrowroot

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• ¼ teaspoon baking soda

• ¼ teaspoon sea salt

• ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

• ¾ cup mashed banana

• ¾ cup cane sugar

• 1/3 cup coconut oil

• 2/3 cup nondairy milk

• 1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine all the dry ingredients, from flour to cinnamon.

2. In a separate mixing bowl, combine all the wet ingredients, from the mashed banana to vanilla extract.

3. Mix the wet and dry ingredients together and portion into an oiled loaf pan.

4. Bake at 350 degrees F for 35 – 40 minutes until cooked throughout.

Recipe provided by: Stephanie Hoban

