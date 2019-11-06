How to make a sweet potato bisque with a Cajun twist

HOUSTON - A great way to turn sweet potatoes into a filling and delicious meal is by using it to make bisque.

And to give it a Cajun flavor, Drake Leonards, executive chef from Eunice in Greenway Plaza, shares his recipe using tasso, a ham that is very popular in south Louisiana cuisine

If you can't find tasso at the supermarket, you can substitute with smoked ham.

Leonards also shared his favorite kale salad recipe to accompany this perfect fall meal.

Sweet potato bisque with tasso

(serves 6/8 )

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• Dried chili flakes - to taste

• 1 onion chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 potato, peeled and roughly chopped

• 3 medium sweet potatoes

• 6 cups chicken broth or vegetable broth

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 dashes Tabasco

• 1 small orange, zested

• 1 pound of tasso or smoked ham

• ½ teaspoon of your favorite Cajun spice

Directions:

Heat the oil in a large heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat and sweat the onions, stirring, for about two minutes. Add the garlic, cream, chili flake and cook two minutes more

Add the potatoes and chicken broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook until the potatoes are soft, about 25 minutes.

Transfer the soup to a blender and puree, or use an immersion blender in the pot. Season with salt and pepper, Tabasco and orange zest and diced tasso. Heat through and serve.

My favorite kale salad

Ingredients:

• 2 bunches of kale, rinsed and dried, ribs and stems removed and leaves thinly sliced crosswise

• 2 lemons juiced

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 pinch kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• ½ cup toasted pecans

• 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Place the kale in a large bowl and toss with the lemon juice and zest, olive oil, salt and pepper. Massage the mixture with your hands until the kale is well-coated and just beginning to wilt (3-5 minutes). Adjust seasoning and serve.

Chef's tip: add something crunchy like nuts, and other ingredients like apples and some fresh cheese like Parmesan or blue cheese.

