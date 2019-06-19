How to make 3 spritz cocktails that are perfect for summer parties

HOUSTON - Summer officially starts this Friday, and as temperature gets warmer, cocktails get lighter.

This season is always full of hosting and entertaining occasions. And if your calendar is full of outdoor activities, patio brunch or parties by pool, these three spritz cocktails are easy to recreate at home and will be a hit at any summer gathering.

“The spritz has garnered a reputation for encompassing that perfect amount of bitter and sweet, with a refreshing composition that often makes it too easy to consume,” said award-winning bartender Rebecca Burkart from Johnny’s Gold Brick, who stopped by our studio to share her creative twist on the classic spritz.

2 ounces sparkling wine

1.25 ounces Cognac, preferably Pierre Ferrand 1840

0.5 ounce St-Germain

0.5 ounce Herbes de Provence Syrup

2 dashes absinthe, preferably Kübler

2.5 ounces soda water

Directions:

Pour all the ingredients into a Collins glass filled with ice. Stir to combine. Garnish with a lemon twist, a cucumber ribbon, and a sprig of thyme.

Diamond Spritz

1.75 ounces Normandy pear cider

1 ounce St-Germain

0.5 ounce Tonic water

0.3 ounce Suze, preferably Suze Saveur d’Autrefois

0.3 ounce Vermouth, preferably Noilly Prat

2 dashes peach bitters

Directions:

Pour the ingredients into a wineglass filled with ice. Stir to combine. Garnish with micro herbs.

St-Germain Spritz

2 parts Brut Champagne

1 ½ parts St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

2 parts sparkling water

Directions:

Fill a tall Collins glass with ice. Add champagne first, then St-Germain, then club soda. Stir completely and then garnish with a lemon twist.

Recipes provided by Rebecca Burkart

