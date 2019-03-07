How to grow epic tomatoes

HOUSTON - Whether you're new to gardening or a seasoned pro, if you want to grow epic tomatoes this spring season, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

"When you plant a tomato, you want to go deep, [...] generally a raised bed is the best way to go. You want it minimal to be twelve inches deep. Tomatoes love to spread out their roots, and they'll get huge if you let them," said Nicole Burke with Rooted Garden.

