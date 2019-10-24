Houston vegan blogger shares healthy pumpkin pie recipe

HOUSTON - You don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to enjoy a delicious and creamy pumpkin pie because this dessert is perfect for every day of fall.

Registered nurse and vegan lifestyle blogger Chinwe Orabuchi shares a healthier version of this popular treat.

Her festive recipe is vegan and gluten-free, for those who need substitute ingredients due to allergic concerns.

VEGAN PUMPKIN PIE

Ingredients

CRUST

• 6 tablespoons refrigerated vegan butter or chilled coconut oil

• 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour or gluten-free flour

• A pinch of salt

• 5 tablespoons cold water

FILLING

• 2 3/4 cups of pureed pumpkin or 1.5 (15-ounce can of pumpkin puree)

• 1/2 cup maple syrup

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 1/3 cup plant-based milk

• 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil

• 2 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 1 3/4 teaspoon mix of ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves

• A pinch of sea salt



Directions

1. When making the crust, add all the dry ingredients to a mixing bowl and stir with a whisk. Add refrigerated butter a tablespoon at a time, gently mixing it in with a fork.

2. Next, add cold water a tablespoon at a time and stir to make the dough come together. Do not use more the 6 tablespoons of water! Dough should be loosely formed.

3. Move the dough into a piece of plastic wrap, and using your hands, gently create a 1/2-inch-thick disc shape. Completely wrap the dough and refrigerate it for 30 minutes. Before use, allow the dough to sit at room temperature for 10 minutes.

4. After the dough has been refrigerated for 30 minutes and allowed to sit for 10 minutes, warm the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, or 176 Celsius, and begin making the pie filling.

5. Place all the pie ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Taste and add seasonings as needed.

6. Use a roller to gently roll out the crust into the shape of the pie dish and gently lay the pie into the dish. Gently form the crust into your dish with your hands.

7. Pour the filling into the pie crust and bake for one hour. The crust will be lightly browned, and the filling will have some cracks. Remove the pie from the oven and allow it to sit for five hours or overnight, to cool completely.

8. Slice, garnish and enjoy.

Recipe provided by Chinwe Orabuchi.

