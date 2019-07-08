Celebrate National Blueberry Month with a guilt-free recipe

HOUSTON - July is National Blueberry Month. From cobbler to muffins, and even pies, who doesn't love a good blueberry recipe?

However, blueberries can do a lot more than just satisfy your sweet tooth. Houston nutritionist, Krystal Hammett shares a few fun facts about this superfood that you might not know.

Fun Facts

Blueberries help lower inflammation, improve brain health and support a healthy heart

Blueberries contain only 57 calories per 1 cup

Blueberries freeze in just four minutes

If you want all the health benefits, without the added guilt, here's an easy recipe that you can make at home.

Blueberry Cheese-Less-Cake Bites

INGREDIENTS

1 cup raw cashews

1 organic banana

3/4 cup organic blueberries + additional 2 dozen for topping (fresh or frozen)

1/3 cup coconut oil

3 Tbsp Lakanto Monk Fruit Maple Flavored Syrup (or honey or maple syrup)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

DIRECTIONS

1. Place all ingredients into a high powered blender. Blend until extremely smooth! Keep blending until you can't see any bits of cashews or blueberries. This should be like a nice creamy thick smoothie.

2. Pour into a glass dish or mini muffin tin lined with paper muffin cups. Gently tap bottom of dish against countertop to level out mixture on top. Top with left over blueberries.

3. Freeze for at least 5 hours (or ideally overnight).

4. This recipe should always be kept in the freezer. (It will melt otherwise.)

