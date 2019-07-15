Houston chef Monica Pope shares a seasonal recipe ahead of her brunch series

HOUSTON - Chef and James Beard Award nominee Monica Pope is best known for her farm-to-table philosophy. For a limited time, you can join Pope for brunch at the "OIMBY" Summer Sunday Brunch Series with Monica Pope & Friends.
Pope stopped by Houston Life to share a seasonal recipe that you can make at home.
Seasonal Slaw [Summer]:
Ingredients:
- 1/4 each head of red & green cabbage
Pro Tip: Go to a farmer’s market and find three to five local vegetables that are in season, crunchy and different colors like a rainbow. These will be “slawed” or shaved and remain raw. Have on hand spicy pecans and dried sour cherries.
Miso Happy Dressing:
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup Bragg’s apple cider vinegar or lemon or lime juice
- 2 1/2 Tbls Miso
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 tsp ginger, peeled and minced or grated
- 3 Tbls honey
- 3 Tbls water
- 1/4 cup parsley, basil or chive
- 1 cup sesame or grape seed oil
Directions:
Blend all ingredients together in a food processor and add water until thin consistency. Dress the slaw when ready to serve.
For tickets and more information on "OIMBY" Summer Sunday Brunch Series with Monica Pope & Friends, click here or watch the YouTube clip below.
