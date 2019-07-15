HL Food

Houston chef Monica Pope shares a seasonal recipe ahead of her brunch series

For a limited time, you can join chef Monica Pope & friends for brunch

HOUSTON - Chef and James Beard Award nominee Monica Pope is best known for her farm-to-table philosophy.  For a limited time, you can join Pope for brunch at the "OIMBY" Summer Sunday Brunch Series with Monica Pope & Friends.

Pope stopped by Houston Life to share a seasonal recipe that you can make at home. 

More Headlines

Seasonal Slaw [Summer]:

Ingredients: 

  • 1/4 each head of red & green cabbage

Pro Tip: Go to a farmer’s market and find three to five local vegetables that are in season, crunchy and different colors like a rainbow. These will be “slawed” or shaved and remain raw. Have on hand spicy pecans and dried sour cherries.  

Miso Happy Dressing:

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup Bragg’s apple cider vinegar or lemon or lime juice 
  • 2 1/2 Tbls Miso
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped 
  • 2 tsp ginger, peeled and minced or grated
  • 3 Tbls honey 
  • 3 Tbls water 
  • 1/4 cup parsley, basil or chive 
  • 1 cup sesame or grape seed oil 

Directions:

Blend all ingredients together in a food processor and add water until thin consistency.  Dress the slaw when ready to serve. 

 

For tickets and more information on "OIMBY" Summer Sunday Brunch Series with Monica Pope & Friends, click here or watch the YouTube clip below.  

 

 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.