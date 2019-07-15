Houston chef Monica Pope shares a seasonal recipe ahead of her brunch series

HOUSTON - Chef and James Beard Award nominee Monica Pope is best known for her farm-to-table philosophy. For a limited time, you can join Pope for brunch at the "OIMBY" Summer Sunday Brunch Series with Monica Pope & Friends.

Pope stopped by Houston Life to share a seasonal recipe that you can make at home.

Seasonal Slaw [Summer]:

Ingredients:

1/4 each head of red & green cabbage

Pro Tip: Go to a farmer’s market and find three to five local vegetables that are in season, crunchy and different colors like a rainbow. These will be “slawed” or shaved and remain raw. Have on hand spicy pecans and dried sour cherries.

Miso Happy Dressing:

Ingredients:

1/3 cup Bragg’s apple cider vinegar or lemon or lime juice

2 1/2 Tbls Miso

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tsp ginger, peeled and minced or grated

3 Tbls honey

3 Tbls water

1/4 cup parsley, basil or chive

1 cup sesame or grape seed oil

Directions:

Blend all ingredients together in a food processor and add water until thin consistency. Dress the slaw when ready to serve.

For tickets and more information on "OIMBY" Summer Sunday Brunch Series with Monica Pope & Friends, click here or watch the YouTube clip below.

