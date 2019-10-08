Houston chef from Verdine Restaurant shares recipe for vegan carnitas

HOUSTON - It’s taco Tuesday and carnitas tacos sounds like a good idea.

But if you need to swap out pork for a healthier alternative, jackfruit carnitas are a thing, y’all.

Stephanie Hoban, chef and owner of plant-based restaurant Verdine in The Heights, shared with Houston Life how easy it is to make this delicious vegan and gluten-free recipe.

To see Hoban's complete interview, watch the video above.



Jackfruit Carnitas

• 1 can jackfruit, canned in brine or water

• 1 teaspoon onion powder

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 teaspoon coriander powder

• 1 teaspoon cumin powder

• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1 teaspoon sea salt

• ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

• ½ teaspoon dried thyme

• ½ teaspoon chili powder

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, such as olive oil, avocado oil or grapeseed oil

• ½ each yellow onion, julienne sliced

• 2 each chipotle peppers, canned in adobo, finely diced

• ½ cup vegetable broth

• ¼ cup orange juice

• 2 tablespoons lime juice

Directions:

1. Drain and rinse the jackfruit and shred into pieces.

2. Toss jackfruit in seasonings.

3. Add oil to a sauté pan and over medium heat begin to caramelize the onions. Once the onions begin to color, add in the seasoned jackfruit and diced adobo peppers.

4. Add in the vegetable broth, orange juice and lime juice and simmer until the liquid is mostly absorbed and evaporated.

5. Serve immediately wrapped in warm corn tortillas and topped with your favorite taco toppings.

Recipe provided by Stephanie Hoban.

