Houston area Wendy's restaurants are serving up good in the community

HOUSTON - From their fresh hamburgers to the popular Frosty dessert, Wendy's is a go-to spot for many. However, good food isn't the only thing they are serving up in the community.

Did you know that they also work to help find forever families for children in foster care?

We have our own adoption [agency], Wendy's Wonderful Kids in Houston. It's an agency that we actually fund, and you can go there and they'll help you with the adoption process, said Wendy's franchisee, Ricki Oberoi."

For more information on Wendy's, The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, or Wendy's Wonderful Kids, click here.

Sponsored by Wendy's

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.