Healthy recipes to serve at your Halloween party

HOUSTON - Don’t let Halloween hosting spook you this year. You've still got time to serve your guests healthy food and drinks, without sacrificing flavor.

Registered dietitian Mia Syn, with Nutrition by Mia, shared with Houston Life three easy and delicious recipes you can try at your Halloween party.

“For appetizers, make your own chips with whole grain tortillas, a healthy coconut avocado oil and spices with no additives or fillers,” said Syn, who also recommends building a party mix with healthier ingredients like popcorn, dried fruit with no added sugar and better-for-you candy swaps.

“A lot of people don’t realize that three cups of popcorn are considered one whole grain serving, so It’s a great healthy snack,” said Syn.

Halloween Taco Cups

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

Homemade Chips:

• 6 whole grain tortillas, cut out with a Halloween cookie cutter

• 3 tablespoon coconut avocado oil

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 2 tablespoon Parmesan cheese

Taco cups:

• 6 clear cups

• 3/4 cup salsa

• 3/4 cup refried beans

• 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

• 3/4 cup guacamole

• 1/4 cup green onion, chopped

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Place tortilla cut-outs on the baking sheet in a single layer. Brush chips with coconut avocado oil and sprinkle garlic and Parmesan on top.

3. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until crispy.

4. While chips are baking, layer two tablespoons of each taco cup ingredient in the following order: beans, salsa, guacamole, shredded cheese. Top each with green onion to taste.

Halloween Party Mix Bar

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

• 6 cups air-popped popcorn

• 1 cup dried no-sugar added pineapple, chopped

• 1 cup dried no-sugar added apple, chopped

• 1 cup dried no-sugar added mango, chopped

• 1 cup chocolate covered almonds

• 1 cup stevia-sweetened candy

Directions:

Assemble all ingredients at a serving bar with serving spoons and allow your guests to assemble their own healthy Halloween party mix.

Spooky Sangria

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

• 750 mL bottle red wine

• cup sparkling water

• 1/2 apple, chopped

• 1/2 orange, chopped

• 1/2 pear, chopped

• 3/4 cup 100% orange juice

• 1/3 cup brandy

Directions:

1. Add apple, orange and pear to a large pitcher and muddle with a muddler or wooden spoon for about 1 minute.

2. Add remaining ingredients to the pitcher and stir to combine.

Recipes provided by Mia Syn.

