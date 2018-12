HOUSTON - Is the holiday season stressing you out? "Wine down" with these unique gift ideas.

"This time of year a lot of us are entertaining and giving wine gifts [...] you don't want to spend an arm and a leg on wine, but you want the guests to like the wine they're having," says Tanji Patton.

You can catch Goodtaste with Tanji right here on KPRC.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.