Fun and festive New Year's Eve cocktails

HOUSTON - It's time to toast to 2019. Cookbook author and recipe developer, Leigh Ann Chatagnier stopped by to mix up 3 delicious cocktails.

Check out her recipes below:

Plum and Thyme Prosecco Smash

Ingredients:

2 Plums

6 Thyme Sprigs

Juice from one Lemon

4 Tbsp. Thyme Simple Syrup (1/2 Cup of Sugar, 1/2 Cup of Water, bring to a boil, remove from heat, add thyme sprigs, stir, and let cool. Chill until ready to use.)

1 Bottle of Prosecco or your favorite bubbly

Directions:

Peel and chop 2 plums.

Muddle the plums with the thyme simple syrup and lemon juice until all of the plum juices have been released. (You can also muddle right in the glass if you prefer to have bits of fruit in your cocktail!)

Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker.

Pour over crushed ice evenly between two glasses.

Top off with prosecco and garnish with extra plum slices and thyme sprigs.

Serve immediately.

Mulled Wine

Ingredients:

1 Bottle of Red Wine (I used Cabernet Sauvignon)

1/4 Cup of Brandy

1/4 Cup of Sugar or Honey

2 Cinnamon Sticks

1 Star Anise

10 Whole Cloves

1/8 Tsp. All Spice

1/8 Tsp. Nutmeg

Orange Peel (I peeled 4 strips and added them)

Juice from One Orange

Directions:

In a large pot, add all ingredients.

Simmer for at least 15 minutes.

Strain the mulled wine to remove spices.

Serve immediately hot, or can be served over ice or room temperature.

Apple Cider Pimm’s Cup

Ingredients:

2 Oz. Pimm's Liquor

2 Oz. Bourbon

1/2 Cup Apple Cider

Ginger Beer

Squeeze of Fresh Orange

Directions:

In a cocktail shaker, combine Pimm's, bourbon, apple cider, a squeeze of orange, and a few ice cubes. Shake vigorously until all is chilled well.

Pour the drink over two glasses filled with ice and top off with ginger beer.

Garnish and serve immediately.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.